First of Toyota' s Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle Mirai Makes a Debut in Lancaster | California

- Lancaster, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the City of Lancaster, Lex ...

First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) - Lancaster, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In partnership with the City of Lancaster, Lex Heslin, Senior Project Developer at Hitachi Zosen Inova, the Swiss/Japanese energy and engineering firm, was the First of a lucky handful of motorists to take delivery of the new 2021 "Mirai" Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) in the United States this month. Heslin is currently working with the City of Lancaster to advance its plans to become the First Hydrogen City and expand the Hydrogen electric Vehicle market. Lancaster has been a pioneer in green energy for over a decade. Mayor R. Rex Parris stated "our current energy alternatives are not enough to reach our goals. We see ...
