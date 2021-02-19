Sex and the City: Mr. Big non sarà nel cast del revival (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) Oltre a Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), nel revival di Sex and the City saranno assenti anche Mr. Big e Steve, interpretati da Chris Noth e David Eigenberg. Il revival di Sex and the City, attualmente in sviluppo per HBO Max, non includerà Mr. Big e Steve, i celebri personaggi interpretati da Chris Noth e David Eigenberg. Nelle scorse settimane i numerosi fan di Sex and the City hanno accolto con entusiasmo l'annuncio di un revival della celebre serie TV con Sarah Jessica Parker. La gioia ha però lasciato spazio allo scetticismo quando è stato reso noto che nel progetto sarebbe stata assente Kim Cattrall, storica ed amata interprete di Samantha Jones. A quanto pare, però, il personaggio più "bollente" dello show non sarà l'unico a disertare il … Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) Oltre a Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), neldi Sex and thesaranno assenti anche Mr. Big e Steve, interpretati da Chris Noth e David Eigenberg. Ildi Sex and the, attualmente in sviluppo per HBO Max, non includerà Mr. Big e Steve, i celebri personaggi interpretati da Chris Noth e David Eigenberg. Nelle scorse settimane i numerosi fan di Sex and thehanno accolto con entusiasmo l'annuncio di undella celebre serie TV con Sarah Jessica Parker. La gioia ha però lasciato spazio allo scetticismo quando è stato reso noto che nel progetto sarebbe stata assente Kim Cattrall, storica ed amata interprete di Samantha Jones. A quanto pare, però, il personaggio più "bollente" dello show nonl'unico a disertare il …

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sex and Sex and the City: Mr. Big non sarà nel cast del revival Il revival di Sex and the City , attualmente in sviluppo per HBO Max, non includerà Mr. Big e Steve, i celebri personaggi interpretati da Chris Noth e David Eigenberg. Chris Noth e Sarah Jessica Parker in una scena ...

