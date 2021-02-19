Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) - - Althoughfor public health, newfindings show that people with self-reported* may be experiencingof symptoms due to, further increasing the daily burden for people living with this chronic- Despiteof signs and symptoms, only a third (33%) of respondents have visited a healthcare provider (HCP) in person since the pandemic began LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/The-19 pandemic has madecommonplace in many parts of the world, but for those suffering with facial, this can bring additional challenges. A ...