Galderma online survey reveals essential COVID-19 mask wearing can be worsening rosacea skin disease (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) - - Although essential for public health, new online survey findings show that people with self-reported rosacea* may be experiencing worsening of symptoms due to mask wearing, further increasing the daily burden for people living with this chronic skin disease - Despite worsening of signs and symptoms, only a third (33%) of respondents have visited a healthcare provider (HCP) in person since the pandemic began LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Rosacea: consulenza online gratuita con il dermatologoCome riconoscere i sintomi della rosacea e come intervenire. Attraverso un filo diretto su Twitter, con gli esperti in dermatologia e psicologia, ...
