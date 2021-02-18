L'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tvLa Caserma streaming e diretta tvIl boss Raffaele Cutolo è mortoCalabria Scuole ChiusePorto Juventus Streaming Formazioni Dove Vederla OrarioBobby Solo confessione choc: Ho fatto un disastro coi miei soldi, ...Inghilterra: Marito Regina Elisabetta. Ricoverato il Principe FilippoCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - nuovi contenuti in arrivo

Seeing Machines and ams Partner to Develop Optimized VCSEL Illumination for Cabin Interior Monitoring Systems

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision ...

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator Monitoring Systems to improve transport safety, announces results of an ongoing Partnership with ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, to refine and optimize infra-red Illumination solutions for Interior Monitoring. ams is recognized globally as a lead supplier of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser devices (VCSELs), which is an active Illumination technology that is present in today's smartphones. VCSEL devices are set to appear in many future automotive Interiors where they are able to deliver ...
