Seeing Machines and ams Partner to Develop Optimized VCSEL Illumination for Cabin Interior Monitoring Systems

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operatorto improve transport safety, announces results of an ongoingship with ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, to refine and optimize infra-redsolutions for. ams is recognized globally as a lead supplier of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser devices (s), which is an activetechnology that is present in today's smartphones.devices are set to appear in many future automotives where they are able to deliver ...