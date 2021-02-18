EA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHZynga e Lucasfilm Games annunciano Star Wars: Hunters per Nintendo ...EA e Velan Studios annunciano l'uscita di Knockout CityTiscali non funziona o problemi? Oggi 18 febbraioVaccino : 15 infermieri rifiutano e poi risultano positivi al CovidL'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tv

ReverseLogix Raises $20 Million from Cambridge Capital for Cloud-Based Platform to Automate E-Commerce Reverse Logistics

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix Corp., the leading Cloud-Based Platform ...

zazoom
Commenta
ReverseLogix Raises $20 Million from Cambridge Capital for Cloud-Based Platform to Automate E-Commerce Reverse Logistics (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 ReverseLogix Corp., the leading Cloud-Based Platform to Automate Reverse Logistics for e-Commerce brands, third-party Logistics providers and manufacturers, today announced $20 Million in its first round of external funding.  The new Capital will enhance the company's capabilities and resources to deliver a turn-key, modular SaaS Platform to manage, plan and execute the complex end-to-end Reverse Logistics process for the world's largest e-Commerce-focused companies. The Series A financing was provided by Cambridge Capital, a leading ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ReverseLogix Raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ReverseLogix Raises ReverseLogix Raises Million from Cambridge