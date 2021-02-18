Having achieved the best performance of its history, Teknosa plans to double investments in technology (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) Teknosa reached its all-time high performance in 2020, posting TL 5.6 billion in revenues and TL 85.3 million in net profit – an impressive turnaround from TL 148 million net loss a year ago. The company will double investments with a focus on technology. ISTANBUL, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Teknosa, the leading technology retailer and e-commerce platform in Turkey, achieved record results in 2020. Thanks to a comprehensive transformation program called "Teknosa of New Generation" launched back in mid-2019, the company managed a successful turnaround despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company's performance improved quarter by quarter and reached its peak in 4Q20. Teknosa increased its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Teknosa, the leading technology retailer and e-commerce platform in Turkey, achieved record results in 2020. Thanks to a comprehensive transformation program called "Teknosa of New Generation" launched back in mid-2019, the company managed a successful turnaround despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company's performance improved quarter by quarter and reached its peak in 4Q20. Teknosa increased its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Having achieved
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia... more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having ... or by which, such performance or results will have been achieved. Such statements are subject to ...
Aiming for zero Covid - 19: Europe needs to take action... to having the virus under control. We thus call on politicians and the public to jointly commit ... While controlling the virus across Europe seems to be a daunting task, it can be achieved by defining ...
Quin Snyder to coach Western Conference Team in upcoming ASG Sportando
Having achieved the best performance of its history, Teknosa plans to double investments in technologyTeknosa reached its all-time high performance in 2020, posting TL 5.6 billion in revenues and TL 85.3 million in net profit – an impressive turnaround ...
Having achievedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Having achieved