RPM Europe Welcomes Marco Siemssen
RPM Welcomes Marco Siemssen, a finished vehicle logistics expert, as its vice president of Sales and Solutions. In this role, he will drive forward the company's further expansion in Germany and across Europe. Siemssen will be providing senior leadership and strategic expertise to expand RPM Europe. "My goals are to retain RPM's growth strategy, provide the highest level of customer service, and reduce complexity in the supply chain with our state-of-the-art technology," said Siemssen. Siemssen is a sales executive who brings 15-plus years of experience in finished vehicle logistics. Before joining RPM, he was the international sales director of Automotive at French logistics company Groupe Charles André. In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM welcomes Marco Siemssen, a finished vehicle logistics expert, as its vice president of Sales and Solutions.
