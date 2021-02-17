Michele Morrone in ospedaleGaming: le ultime uscite per il bimestre febbraio-marzo 2021Chi è Paola AnsuiniMalori per il vaccino AstraZenecaDiretta Mario Draghi al SenatoCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | Stagione 2 - Trailer ...Importante eseguire il test sierologici degli anticorpi ...Red Dead Online: Bonus per i NaturalistiMarvel's Avengers arriva su console next-genChi è Valentina Petrini

Quad9 public domain name service moves to Switzerland for maximum internet privacy protection

Quad9 is the first DNS security solution to extend GDPR privacy protections to internet users ...

Quad9 public domain name service moves to Switzerland for maximum internet privacy protection

Quad9 is the first DNS security solution to extend GDPR privacy protections to internet users worldwide. ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Quad9, the global, not-for-profit domain name System (DNS) security platform, today announced that it has moved its headquarters from California to Zürich, Switzerland supported by Packet Clearing House and SWITCH. Quad9 has set itself apart from other DNS providers by voluntarily placing itself within a jurisdiction which strictly enforces privacy laws to the highest global standards. Considered a stronghold of individual rights, Switzerland has a legal privacy regime harmonized with the European-standard General Data ...
