Quali Builds on AWS Relationship

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021)CloudShell platform adds Amazon EKS governance guardrails, best practice implementation, and new ease of purchase options for AWS. AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the Infrastructure Automation at ScaleTM company, today announced it has significantly enhanced CloudShell Colony's ability to define, deploy, and manage application environments leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) — new capabilities that help Amazon EKS developers focus more on coding applications.'s unique cloud automation platform is providing this time-saving solution, giving Amazon EKS developers more freedom than ever to focus on creating great software, rather than dedicating time to infrastructure boilerplate configuration. "Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes in general, and Amazon EKS in particular, has reached ...