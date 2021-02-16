Chi è Valentina PetriniSartor Arrestato Dal Calcioscommesse alla coltivazione di cannabisStasera Tutto è Possibile Perchè non è andato in onda?Rissa davanti al McDonald's a Formia : feriti due ragazziQuota 100 per meno persone del previstoAssassin’s Creed Valhalla: l’aggiornamento introduce la nuova ...Terapie domiciliari Covid 19: il silenzio assordaVALORANT: in arrivo la nuova modalità Corsa alle armiXbox Wireless Headset: new entry della famiglia accessori XboxSanremo 2021 Fiorello anche senza Amadeus. Le canzoni in gara.

Nasce l’intergruppo parlamentare M5S-Pd-Leu Conte | «Iniziativa opportuna»
Le tre forze politiche che sostenevano il governo Conte II starebbero predisponendo anche un documento ...

Nasce l’intergruppo parlamentare M5S-Pd-Leu Conte: «Iniziativa opportuna» (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) Le tre forze politiche che sostenevano il governo Conte II starebbero predisponendo anche un documento programmatico. Lo scopo è predisporre «iniziative comuni sulle grandi sfide del Paese». Speranza: «Strada giusta». Rosato: «Per noi si aprono praterie»
