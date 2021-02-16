Makor Capital Hires Lionel Botbol As Global Head Of Makor Investment Banking Division

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/Group (www..com), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of, who will be joining asof thebank ofGroup, based in London. Mr.will oversee the ongoing growth of. "I am thrilled to be joining theGroup, one of the most promising and fast-growing securities and digital currency brokerage groups," said Mr.. "They already have all the ingredients for success, ...