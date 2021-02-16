AACSB Announces 2021 Class of Influential Leaders

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) Sixth annualinitiative recognizes 25 outstanding business school graduates for contributions to society TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16,/PRNewswire/International ()—the world's largest business education alliance—today itsof, a group of 25 business school alumni whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business. Building on's recently approved 2020 business accreditation standards and a renewed focus on creating positive societal change, the organization is honoring business school graduates who are using their business education for impact in unique ways. This year's ...