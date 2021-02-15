Health ministry advisor Ricciardi calls for new lockdown (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 15 - Walter Ricciardi, a top Italian physician and advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, has suggested Italy have another full - blown nationwide lockdown amid concern about the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, FEB 15 - Walter Ricciardi, a top Italian physician and advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, has suggested Italy have another full - blown nationwide lockdown amid concern about the spread of new variants of COVID - 19 in Italy. Ricciardi suggested a short ...
Olimpiadi: il Giappone accoglie l'utilizzo del vaccino Pfizer
A cinque mesi dall'apertura dei Giochi Olimpici il Ministero della Sanità giapponese afferma di aver approvato il vaccino. Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID - 19 vaccine https://t.co/OXSgnt8524 ? Current Affairs Vault & Covid - 19 Prevention (@CurrentAffairsY) February 14, 2021 A cinque mesi dall'...
COVID situation 'not comforting' says Rezza
ROME, FEB 5 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, said Friday that it is necessary to keep up the guard with respect to COVID-19. "We had 14,000 new cases today and a number of ...
