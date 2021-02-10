Swansea-Manchester City (FA Cup, mercoledì ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) Nonostante le solite note assenze, non molte ma rilevanti, Per Guardiola ha ampie possibilità di scelta e quindi ci aspettiamo qualche cambio senza che la sostanza muti di tantissimo. I padroni di casa, terzi nel loro campionato e in piena lotta per la promozione diretta in Premier League, non perdono da dieci partite, comprese le InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) Nonostante le solite note assenze, non molte ma rilevanti, Per Guardiola ha ampie possibilità di scelta e quindi ci aspettiamo qualche cambio senza che la sostanza muti di tantissimo. I padroni di casa, terzi nel loro campionato e in piena lotta per la promozione diretta in Premier League, non perdono da dieci partite, comprese le InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

by_the_pool : RT @infobetting: Swansea-Manchester City (FA Cup, mercoledì ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, - infobetting : Swansea-Manchester City (FA Cup, mercoledì ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, - aceofbet_ : ENGLISH FA CUP 00.30 - Swansea City vs Manchester City Pasaran : 1 3/4 , O/U : 3 Prediksi : Manchester City / Score… - asian303_ : ENGLISH FA CUP 00.30 - Swansea City vs Manchester City Pasaran : 1 3/4 , O/U : 3 Prediksi : Manchester City / Score… -