DESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse Red

BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development | Joint Commercialization and Marketing Collaboration for Cancer and Viral Vaccines

- USD$900,000 In-Kind Investment by Procare Health into Phase I Clinical Study for BVX-0918A in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing Collaboration for Cancer and Viral Vaccines (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) - USD$900,000 In-Kind Investment by Procare Health into Phase I Clinical Study for BVX-0918A in the EU - Co-Development of Vaccines for Cervical Cancer and HPV - Right of First Refusal for US Marketing of Papilocare™ VANCOUVER, BC and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC:L MNGF) ("BioVaxys"), the world leader in haptenized protein Vaccines for antiViral and Cancer applications, and Procare Health Iberia, S.L., of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare Health"), a leading privately-held European pharmaceutical company, Announced today that they have entered into a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BioVaxys and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BioVaxys and BioVaxys Procare Health Announce Broad