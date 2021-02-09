Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse RedFotocamera digitale ZV-1: Sony annuncia un aggiornamento firmwarePanda Security rivela i malware più pericolosi

Salvini’s League European shift lands in Brussels

On Tuesday evening, League MEPs – traditionally bent on nationalist, Eurosceptic positions – signalled ...

zazoom
Commenta
Salvini’s League European shift lands in Brussels (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) On Tuesday evening, League MEPs – traditionally bent on nationalist, Eurosceptic positions – signalled a radical change in direction, as they confirmed they would vote in favour of the European Recovery and Resilience Facility, backing the shared recovery effort for the first time. The move starkly contrasts with the history of the Italian right-wing party, and clashes with the official line of the European party to which it belongs, Identity and Democracy (ID). However, the Italian conservatives have begun putting some distance between themselves and their fellow ID members, which include Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and Alternative for Germany (AfD). ID could soon lose its Italian division, the biggest within the pan European party. The recent quarrel that erupted between the Italians and the Germans in ID ...
Leggi su formiche

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salvini’s League

Vaccino Covid, Papa Francesco: «Il vaccino? Sclta etica, io mi sono prenotato: si deve fare»  Corriere della Sera
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Salvini’s League
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Salvini’s League Salvini’s League European shift lands