DRIVE - Ready to Launch TrailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G sotto le Luci della Ribalta Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Coppia scomparsa a Bolzano : Trovato corpo di Laura PerselliMaltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi

Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil

- SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked ...

zazoom
Commenta
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) - SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked first among inverter brands for residential PV inverter shipment in Brazil according to latest Distributed Generation Photovoltaic Market report released by Greener - Brazilian research and consultancy company. In spite of the pandemic, Growatt made its way to the top in the second half of 2020 according to the report. "We would like to thank all our partners for their contributions to this achievement in Brazil," said Lisa Zhang, Marketing Director at Growatt. Zhang also attributed the success to the company's significant increase of investments in Brazil in recent years. "Committed ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Growatt became

Grande Fratello Vip | chi è uscito ieri sera dalla Casa? Nessun eliminato in puntata Ecco perché  Zazoom Blog
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked first among inverter brands for residential PV inverter ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Growatt became
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Growatt became Growatt became largest residential inverter