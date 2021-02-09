Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) - SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's tops, ranked first amongbrands forPVshipment inaccording to latest Distributed Generation Photovoltaic Market report released by Greener -ian research and consultancy company. In spite of the pandemic,made its way to the top in the second half of 2020 according to the report. "We would like to thank all our partners for their contributions to this achievement in," said Lisa Zhang, Marketing Director at. Zhang also attributed the success to the company's significant increase of investments inin recent years. "Committed ...