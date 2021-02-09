Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) - SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked first among inverter brands for residential PV inverter shipment in Brazil according to latest Distributed Generation Photovoltaic Market report released by Greener - Brazilian research and consultancy company. In spite of the pandemic, Growatt made its way to the top in the second half of 2020 according to the report. "We would like to thank all our partners for their contributions to this achievement in Brazil," said Lisa Zhang, Marketing Director at Growatt. Zhang also attributed the success to the company's significant increase of investments in Brazil in recent years.
SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked first among inverter brands for residential PV inverter shipment in Brazil
