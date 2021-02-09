DRIVE - Ready to Launch TrailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G sotto le Luci della Ribalta Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Coppia scomparsa a Bolzano : Trovato corpo di Laura PerselliMaltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi

Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award

The leading integration platform was the highest-ranked iPaaS Solution on the Best IT Cloud Management ...

zazoom
Commenta
Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) The leading integration platform was the highest-ranked iPaaS Solution on the Best IT Cloud Management Software list. SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, has won the prestigious G2 Best Software for 2021 Award. The company was the highest-ranked iPaaS solution to receive the Award in the Best IT Cloud Management Software category. Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's Best Software companies and products based on authentic, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Celigo Wins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Celigo Wins Celigo Wins Best Software 2021