Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) The leading integration platform was the highest-ranked iPaaS Solution on the Best IT Cloud Management Software list. SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, has won the prestigious G2 Best Software for 2021 Award. The company was the highest-ranked iPaaS solution to receive the Award in the Best IT Cloud Management Software category. Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's Best Software companies and products based on authentic, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
