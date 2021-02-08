Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Maltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” | ecco poster e nuovo trailer della serie MCU

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" | ecco poster e nuovo trailer della serie MCU
Il Super Bowl 2021 si è tenuto questa notte e come da tradizione la grande finale ha portato il suo ...

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: ecco poster e nuovo trailer della serie MCU (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Il Super Bowl 2021 si è tenuto questa notte e come da tradizione la grande finale ha portato il suo carico di spot, trailer e pubblicità memorabili, vedi quello con protagonista Timothée Chalamet; dunque un momento chiave per il mondo dell’advertising. In molti si aspettavano che anche Marvel e Disney+ avrebbero sfruttato questo grande evento per un nuovo trailer di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e non si sbagliavano: ecco il trailer! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: il poster inedito In seguito al Disney Investor Day torna a mostrarsi la seconda produzione originale Marvel per Disney+, dopo il successo di WandaVision, l’attesissima serie in sei episodi, ...
Dopo la pazzesca Wandavision , la Fase4 Marvel prosegue su Disney Plus grazie a The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , dal 19 marzo in streaming. Anche questa, manco a dirlo, apparentemente tanta roba, con produzione monster e Captain America muto.
I Marvel Studios hanno divulgato il trailer di The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, la nuova serie in arrivo sulla ...
