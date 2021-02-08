“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: ecco poster e nuovo trailer della serie MCU (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Il Super Bowl 2021 si è tenuto questa notte e come da tradizione la grande finale ha portato il suo carico di spot, trailer e pubblicità memorabili, vedi quello con protagonista Timothée Chalamet; dunque un momento chiave per il mondo dell’advertising. In molti si aspettavano che anche Marvel e Disney+ avrebbero sfruttato questo grande evento per un nuovo trailer di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e non si sbagliavano: ecco il trailer! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: il poster inedito In seguito al Disney Investor Day torna a mostrarsi la seconda produzione originale Marvel per Disney+, dopo il successo di WandaVision, l’attesissima serie in sei episodi, ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Il Super Bowl 2021 si è tenuto questa notte e come da tradizione la grande finale ha portato il suo carico di spot,e pubblicità memorabili, vedi quello con protagonista Timothée Chalamet; dunque un momento chiave per il mondo dell’advertising. In molti si aspettavano che anche Marvel e Disney+ avrebbero sfruttato questo grande evento per undi Theand thee non si sbagliavano:il! Theand the: ilinedito In seguito al Disney Investor Day torna a mostrarsi la seconda produzione originale Marvel per Disney+, dopo il successo di WandaVision, l’attesissimain sei episodi, ...

