LIVE Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-31, Super Bowl 2021 in DIRETTA: apoteosi di Brady e compagni (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Grazie a tutti per averci seguito in questa intensa notte del Super Bowl 2021. Vi auguriamo una buona notte, nei prossimi minuti troverete cronaca, highlights, montepremi. FINISCE QUI. Tampa BAY Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Tom Brady e compagni hanno vinto il Super Bowl 2021! Dominio totale dell’infinito 43enne, capace di mandare a segno i compagni con quattro touchdown (doppio di Gronkowski, uno a testa per Brown e Fournette). Demolito Patrick Mahomes, quarterback dei Chiefs che è stato totalmente assente. I Campioni in carica non hanno segnato nemmeno ... Leggi su oasport (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAGrazie a tutti per averci seguito in questa intensa notte del. Vi auguriamo una buona notte, nei prossimi minuti troverete cronaca, highlights, montepremi. FINISCE QUI.BAY31-9. Tomhanno vinto il! Dominio totale dell’infinito 43enne, capace di mandare a segno icon quattro touchdown (doppio di Gronkowski, uno a testa per Brown e Fournette). Demolito Patrick Mahomes, quarterback deiche è stato totalmente assente. I Campioni in carica non hanno segnato nemmeno ...

