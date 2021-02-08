LIVE Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-21, Super Bowl 2021 in DIRETTA: Brady e compagni avanti all’intervallo (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Ora l’Halftime Show di metà partita. Il concerto sarà tenuto dalla stella canadese The Weeknd. La partita riprenderà tra circa 20-25 minuti. FINE PRIMO TEMPO. Chiefs-Buccaneers 6-21. Per il momento decidono i due touchdown di Gronkowski e quello di Brown, Brady eccezionale. Per il momento Mahomes troppo abulico. Arriva anche la trasformazione. 15? TOUCHDOOOOOOOOOOOWN! Brooooooooooooooooown! Passaggio perfetto di Brady per il compagno in end-zone! Terzo touchdown della partita. 15? Lancio lungo di Brady, ma viene data una penalità ai Chiefs! Tampa a 1 yards! 15? Brady indemoniatissimooooooo! Down chiuso e ora i Bucs sono a 10 yards: hanno 13” per segnare un touchdown! 15? ... Leggi su oasport
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 00.23 H.E.R., ovvero il nome d'arte d'arte di Gabriella Wilson, sta intonando America the beautiful. 02.22 Chi vince alzerà al cielo il Lombardi Trophy, i gio ...
Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay: il risultato in diretta LIVE
Al Raymond James Stadium il grande match tra Kansas City Chiefs e Tampa Bay Buccaneers: in palio il Super Bowl LV. E' anche la sfida tra i due migliori quarterback del mondo, Patrick Mahomes e Tom Bra ...
