LIVE Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-21, Super Bowl 2021 in DIRETTA: Brady e compagni avanti all’intervallo (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Ora l’Halftime Show di metà partita. Il concerto sarà tenuto dalla stella canadese The Weeknd. La partita riprenderà tra circa 20-25 minuti. FINE PRIMO TEMPO. Chiefs-Buccaneers 6-21. Per il momento decidono i due touchdown di Gronkowski e quello di Brown, Brady eccezionale. Per il momento Mahomes troppo abulico. Arriva anche la trasformazione. 15? TOUCHDOOOOOOOOOOOWN! Brooooooooooooooooown! Passaggio perfetto di Brady per il compagno in end-zone! Terzo touchdown della partita. 15? Lancio lungo di Brady, ma viene data una penalità ai Chiefs! Tampa a 1 yards! 15? Brady indemoniatissimooooooo! Down chiuso e ora i Bucs sono a 10 yards: hanno 13” per segnare un touchdown! 15? ... Leggi su oasport (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAOra l’Halftime Show di metà partita. Il concerto sarà tenuto dalla stella canadese The Weeknd. La partita riprenderà tra circa 20-25 minuti. FINE PRIMO TEMPO.6-21. Per il momento decidono i due touchdown di Gronkowski e quello di Brown,eccezionale. Per il momento Mahomes troppo abulico. Arriva anche la trasformazione. 15? TOUCHDOOOOOOOOOOOWN! Brooooooooooooooooown! Passaggio perfetto diper il compagno in end-zone! Terzo touchdown della partita. 15? Lancio lungo di, ma viene data una penalità aia 1 yards! 15?indemoniatissimooooooo! Down chiuso e ora i Bucs sono a 10 yards: hanno 13” per segnare un touchdown! 15? ...

SkySport : #SuperBowl , Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay: il risultato in diretta LIVE - gemin_steven98 : RT @SkySport: #SuperBowl , Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay: il risultato in diretta LIVE - zazoomblog : LIVE Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 2021 in DIRETTA: si inizia alle 00.30 l’America si ferma -… - Wally_84 : RT @SkySport: #SuperBowl , Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay: il risultato in diretta LIVE - AnnaLizzy68 : RT @SkySport: #SuperBowl , Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay: il risultato in diretta LIVE -