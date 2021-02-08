Harbin Spring Festival ' Cultural Tourism Feast' Kicks Off Online

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021), China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/For Chinese people,, or Chinese New Year, is a time for family reunion. No matter how far they are away from their hometowns, people would return home to spend thewith their family and friends. However, the 2021is a bit unusual—many have chosen to "stay local" and spend thewhere they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this context, the internet becomes a choice for people to exchange New Year greetings. The people of, capital of northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, began sending greetings viaplatforms in a unique local way to their relatives and friends who choose to spend...