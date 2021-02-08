Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Maltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...

Harbin Spring Festival ' Cultural Tourism Feast' Kicks Off Online

Harbin, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese people, Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Harbin Spring Festival 'Cultural Tourism Feast' Kicks Off Online (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Harbin, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 For Chinese people, Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, is a time for family reunion. No matter how far they are away from their hometowns, people would return home to spend the Festival with their family and friends. However, the 2021 Spring Festival is a bit unusual—many have chosen to "stay local" and spend the Festival where they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this context, the internet becomes a choice for people to exchange New Year greetings. The people of Harbin, capital of northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, began sending greetings via Online platforms in a unique local way to their relatives and friends who choose to spend Spring ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Harbin Spring

Cina: almeno 18 morti per un incendio in hotel a Harbin  Rai News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Harbin Spring
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Harbin Spring Harbin Spring Festival Cultural Tourism