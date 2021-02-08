Falcon and the Winter Soldier promette azione e divertimento in salsa Marvel nel promo del SuperBowl (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Falcon and the Winter Soldier dal 19 marzo su Disney+ la seconda miniserie tv Marvel Falcon and the Winter Soldier si mostra durante il SuperBowl con un nuovo trailer decisamente spettacolare e che promette una scarica d’adrenalina dal 19 marzo su Disney+ per chi è in astinenza di film Marvel al cinema. Non a caso Anthony Mackie interprete di Falcon in una recente intervista ha parlato della miniserie come di un film Marvel da 6 ore da 150 milioni di dollari di budget. Sebastian Stan è il co-protagonista nei panni del Soldato d’Inverno e nell’intenso trailer vediamo anche Emily VanCamp nei panni di Sharon Carter la nipote di Peggy Cater. In attesa del 19 marzo ecco il nuovo trailer in ... Leggi su dituttounpop (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021)and thedal 19 marzo su Disney+ la seconda miniserie tvand thesi mostra durante ilcon un nuovo trailer decisamente spettacolare e cheuna scarica d’adrenalina dal 19 marzo su Disney+ per chi è in astinenza di filmal cinema. Non a caso Anthony Mackie interprete diin una recente intervista ha parlato della miniserie come di un filmda 6 ore da 150 milioni di dollari di budget. Sebastian Stan è il co-protagonista nei panni del Soldato d’Inverno e nell’intenso trailer vediamo anche Emily VanCamp nei panni di Sharon Carter la nipote di Peggy Cater. In attesa del 19 marzo ecco il nuovo trailer in ...

