IHME extends COVID-19 forecasts to June 1, predicting over 3.5 million deaths globally (Di venerdì 5 febbraio 2021) Rapid vaccination rollout, mask wearing crucial to control spread SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The latest COVID-19 forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine predict more than 3.5 million deaths globally by June 1. The United States is expected to see a death toll of 631,000 by June 1. Increasing mask use to 95% in the United States could save 44,000 lives between now and June 1. "There are serious concerns that with the spread of new COVID-19 variants, achieving herd immunity necessary to end the pandemic may be difficult if not impossible," said Dr. Christopher Murray, IHME director. "We may be able to bring COVID-19 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The latest COVID-19 forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine predict more than 3.5 million deaths globally by June 1. The United States is expected to see a death toll of 631,000 by June 1. Increasing mask use to 95% in the United States could save 44,000 lives between now and June 1. "There are serious concerns that with the spread of new COVID-19 variants, achieving herd immunity necessary to end the pandemic may be difficult if not impossible," said Dr. Christopher Murray, IHME director. "We may be able to bring COVID-19 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IHME extendsIHME extends COVID-19 forecasts to June 1, predicting over 3.5 million deaths globally
Rapid vaccination rollout, mask wearing crucial to control spread SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest COVID-19 forecasts from the Institute ...
IHME extendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IHME extends