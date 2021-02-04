Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards (Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) - LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award", the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), in recognition of the brand's leadership within the industry and historic commitment to sustainable practices. Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world's two top Sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the Award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award", the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), in recognition of the brand's leadership within the industry and historic commitment to sustainable practices. Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world's two top Sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the Award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Flor Caña10 doni solidali
Rum di Flor de Caña Che Natale sarebbe senza una bottiglia di distillato? Visto il tenore del 2020, un Natale triste, viene da dire. Quindi rimaniamo nell'orizzonte etico per segnalare la distilleria ...
I migliori distillati per fare cocktail da favola, perfetti anche da soli
Sotto il vulcano FLOR de Caña 12 YO Da oltre cinque generazioni, in Nicaragua, la famiglia Pellas produce il Rum Flor de Caña , oggi presente in sei diverse declinazioni, tracui l'ottimo Flor 12 YO . ...
laVerdi: Cajkovskij 6 Teatri Online
Flor CañaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flor Caña