Drawn To Life | Two Realms – Nuovo DLC gratuito aggiunge il touch screen su Nintendo Switch e tanto altro!

505 Games e lo sviluppatore Digital Continue hanno preparato un aggiornamento gratuito per Drawn to Life: Two Realms, disponibile da oggi per tutti i giocatori su Steam, Nintendo Switch, e dispositivi portatili iOS e Android. Il DLC Creative Pack garantisce contenuti ancora più emozionanti e nuovi strumenti di creazione, tra cui dieci nuovi livelli sfida e la possibilità di disegnare con il touch screen nella versione Nintendo Switch. Il DLC Creative Pack include: La possibilità di disegnare con il touch screen (solo versione Nintendo Switch) 20 adesivi aggiuntivi 15 template aggiuntivi 10 timbri aggiuntivi 10 nuovi livelli sfida
