Trade360 maintains stock trading integrity

- LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among increasing market hype, following the events of the last ...

Among increasing market hype, following the events of the last few days surrounding the GME (Gamestop) stock, global multi asset trading provider Trade360 wishes to announce that no changes or restrictions were put on buying or selling of shares through its platform.     During the last few trading days, several major online brokers limited traders' ability to buy shares of Gamestop, which was being subjected to a "short squeeze" by members of the reddit community r/wallstreetbets. These limitations occurred at some of the worlds' leading online brokerages, and lead to concerns and allegations from the above-mentioned online community regarding market manipulation. These voices increased when other well known providers, run into technical difficulties forcing traders to close ...
