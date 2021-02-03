Mattarella turns to Draghi after govt - crisis talks fail (4) (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) Furthermore, Italy holds the G20 presidency this year and it is co - chairing the COP26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. It is not certain, however, that an eventual Draghi executive would win broad ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mattarella turnsMattarella turns to Draghi after govt - crisis talks fail (4)
Mattarella on Friday handed Fico an exploratory mandate to see if there was a way for IV and the other former allies, the 5 - Star Movement (M5S), the centre - left Democratic Party (PD) and the left ...
Mattarella turns to Draghi after govt - crisis talks fail (4)
Mattarella on Friday handed Fico an exploratory mandate to see if there was a way for IV and the other former allies, the 5 - Star Movement (M5S), the centre - left Democratic Party (PD) and the left ...
Ermis Agias Larissa turns down $40k buyout offer from KK Partizan for James Webb III Sportando Mattarella turns to Draghi after govt-crisis talks fail (4)
ROME, FEB 3 - President Sergio Mattarella has summoned Mario Draghi to the Quirinal Palace on Wednesday and he is expected to give the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) a mandate to ...
Press on with boosting majority says govt summit
ROME, JAN 20 - An Italian government summit on Wednesday agreed that Premier Giuseppe Conte must press on with a bid to boost his majority after gaining only a relative and not absolute one in a Senat ...
Mattarella turnsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mattarella turns