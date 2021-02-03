Human Horizons HiPhi X Super SUV Wins IDA Gold Award (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and autonomous-driving research company, Human Horizons, the HiPhi X Super SUV has been recognized by the prestigious International Design Awards (IDA) and Awarded a Gold prize for design. This marks the first time an electric vehicle has been presented with this Award and stands as validation of the company's focus on quality design. "On the basis of practical innovation, IDA focuses on thinking and cultural heritage, promotes unconventional and conceptual ideas. The organization aims to solve life's problems through innovative design vocabulary, and endows future life with a new look. This is in sync with Human Horizons ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and autonomous-driving research company, Human Horizons, the HiPhi X Super SUV has been recognized by the prestigious International Design Awards (IDA) and Awarded a Gold prize for design. This marks the first time an electric vehicle has been presented with this Award and stands as validation of the company's focus on quality design. "On the basis of practical innovation, IDA focuses on thinking and cultural heritage, promotes unconventional and conceptual ideas. The organization aims to solve life's problems through innovative design vocabulary, and endows future life with a new look. This is in sync with Human Horizons ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Human HorizonsHiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China
SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all - electric vehicle brand, has been granted exclusive naming rights for the popular 2021 Spartan Race in China. With a mission to help people 'push their limits', the ...
'Movement that inspires' " Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
This connection is the essence of Kia's new brand " to enable human progress by providing ... It represents us expanding our horizons and establishing new and emerging businesses that meet and exceed ...
Human Horizons HiPhi 1, dal 2012 la prima auto intelligente con tecnologia 5G-V2x Il Sole 24 ORE HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China
SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle brand, has been granted exclusive naming rights for ...
Human HorizonsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Human Horizons