Human Horizons HiPhi X Super SUV Wins IDA Gold Award

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and autonomous-driving research company,, theSUV has been recognized by the prestigious International Designs (IDA) anded aprize for design. This marks the first time an electric vehicle has been presented with thisand stands as validation of the company's focus on quality design. "On the basis of practical innovation, IDA focuses on thinking and cultural heritage, promotes unconventional and conceptual ideas. The organization aims to solve life's problems through innovative design vocabulary, and endows future life with a new look. This is in sync with...