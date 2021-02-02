Xinhua Silk Road | Annual ice and snow festival kicks off in N China' s ice city Harbin

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Dubbed as's icehas seen itsice andkick off recently., capitalin's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, is located in the center of Northeast Asia. Serving as an important hub of the first Eurasian land bridge and air corridor, it has played an essential role in the cooperation betweenand Russia. Li Long, director of the management office of the Central Street in downtown, said that 43 ice andsculptures have been built in the Central Street for theIce andthis year, attracting numerous ...