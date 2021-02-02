TOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021 La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021

Xinhua Silk Road | Annual ice and snow festival kicks off in N China' s ice city Harbin

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed as China's ice city, Harbin has seen its Annual ice and ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Annual ice and snow festival kicks off in N China's ice city Harbin

Dubbed as China's ice city, Harbin has seen its Annual ice and snow festival kick off recently. Harbin, capital city in China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, is located in the center of Northeast Asia. Serving as an important hub of the first Eurasian land bridge and air corridor, it has played an essential role in the cooperation between China and Russia. Li Long, director of the management office of the Central Street in downtown Harbin, said that 43 ice and snow sculptures have been built in the Central Street for the Harbin Ice and snow festival this year, attracting numerous ...
