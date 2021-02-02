Control Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021 La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcere

Woman | 92 | freezes to death after fall at night

ROME, FEB 2 - A 92 - year - old Woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo ...

ROME, FEB 2 - A 92 - year - old Woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo early on Tuesday. The Woman, named as Ilda Verocai, is thought to have frozen to death after going out alone at night and accidentally falling. She used a walker to get around.
ROME, FEB 2 - A 92 - year - old woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo early on Tuesday. The woman, named as Ilda Verocai, is thought to have frozen to death after going out alone at night and accidentally falling. She used a walker to get around. .
