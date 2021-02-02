Woman, 92, freezes to death after fall at night (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 2 - A 92 - year - old Woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo early on Tuesday. The Woman, named as Ilda Verocai, is thought to have frozen to death after ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, FEB 2 - A 92 - year - old woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo early on Tuesday. The woman, named as Ilda Verocai, is thought to have frozen to death after going out alone at night and accidentally falling. She used a walker to get around. .
