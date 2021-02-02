Italy passes two - million - vaccinations mark

(Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 2 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has said thathas passed the two -for the number of COVID - 19 vaccine doses it has administered. He said that over 659,000 people are fully vaccinated as they have had both their first and second doses.'s vaccination campaign has been badly hit by a reduction in ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy passes

's vaccination campaign has been badly hit by a reduction in supplies from Pfizer in recent weeks. ."It was unlikely thatwould have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and glorious sporting and democratic history. "But today's decision eliminates any doubt and ...ROME, FEB 2 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has said that Italy has passed the two-million mark for the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it has ...ROME, JAN 26 - The cabinet approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and avert sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in one of its last act ...