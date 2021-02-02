TOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021 La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021

Italy passes two - million - vaccinations mark

ROME, FEB 2 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has ...

ROME, FEB 2 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has said that Italy has passed the two - million mark for the number of COVID - 19 vaccine doses it has administered. He said that over 659,000 people are fully vaccinated as they have had both their first and second doses. Italy's vaccination campaign has been badly hit by a reduction in supplies from Pfizer in recent weeks.
Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions
"It was unlikely that Italy would have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and glorious sporting and democratic history. "But today's decision eliminates any doubt and ...
