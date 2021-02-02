CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) WETHERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Cuthas reported its most successful year since its creation in 2017. It is also on target for further sustained growth during 2021, in spite of the ongoing-19 pandemic. A clear global marketing strategy and PR campaign during 2019 andhas led to increasing brand awareness. The highly acclaimed protectivebrand has also launched new garment designs, after consulting health and safety professionals of leading flat glass, sheet metal and air conditioning companies from around the world. Another reason for the company's success story. Effective and reliable cut protection is absolutely crucial, as the main risks for professionals working in the glass and metal manufacturing sector are cuts, ...