CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19

WETHERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing has reported its most ...

CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing has reported its most successful year since its creation in 2017.  It is also on target for further sustained growth during 2021, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A clear global marketing strategy and PR campaign during 2019 and 2020 has led to increasing brand awareness. The highly acclaimed protective Clothing brand has also launched new garment designs, after consulting health and safety professionals of leading flat glass, sheet metal and air conditioning companies from around the world. Another reason for the company's success story. Effective and reliable cut protection is absolutely crucial, as the main risks for professionals working in the glass and metal manufacturing sector are cuts, ...
