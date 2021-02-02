Frana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021

Covid | mega centro vaccinale all’aeroporto di Fiumicino | ecco l’allestimento “in tempi record” Croce Rossa | “2500 dosi al giorno” – Video

Un mega centro vaccinale, composto da sei tensostrutture per oltre 1500 metri quadrati di superfice. È ...

Covid, mega centro vaccinale all’aeroporto di Fiumicino: ecco l’allestimento “in tempi record”. Croce Rossa: “2500 dosi al giorno” – Video (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) Un mega centro vaccinale, composto da sei tensostrutture per oltre 1500 metri quadrati di superfice. È il nuovo hub allestito nel Lazio per l’avvio della campagna vaccinale anti-Covid che partirà anche tra la popolazione civile, cioè quella esclusa dalle primissime dosi destinate ai sanitari. La struttura si trova all’aeroporto di Fiumicino, nel parcheggio sosta lunga, e sarà in grado di vaccinare fino a 30 persone alla volta, per una media, secondo Francesco Rocca, presidente della Croce Rossa Italiana, di “2500 dosi giornaliere”. L’hub è stato installato e sviluppato in collaborazione tra Regione Lazio, Aeroporti di Roma, Istituto Spallanzani e Croce ...
