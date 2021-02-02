Covid | mega centro vaccinale all’aeroporto di Fiumicino | ecco l’allestimento “in tempi record” Croce Rossa | “2500 dosi al giorno” – Video

ilfattovideo : Covid, mega centro vaccinale all’aeroporto di Fiumicino: ecco l’allestimento “in tempi record”. Croce Rossa: “2500… - Mega_Fauna : RT @RaiNews: 'I dati provenienti dal Sudafrica indicano che la variante presente in quel Paese sta causando un alto tasso di secondi contag… - NickMrTre : RT @EsercitoCrucian: Non Vi arriveranno. Condivodetelo Serenamente. Il mega super direttore Commissario presidente amministratore delegato… - maurofughi : RT @EsercitoCrucian: Non Vi arriveranno. Condivodetelo Serenamente. Il mega super direttore Commissario presidente amministratore delegato… - la_stordita : RT @EsercitoCrucian: Non Vi arriveranno. Condivodetelo Serenamente. Il mega super direttore Commissario presidente amministratore delegato… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Covid megaVaccino anti Covid: Zingaretti in visita al mega centro all’aeroporto di Fiumicino Corriere della Sera Virus Updates: More Vaccines to Pharmacies Next Week; Schumer Moves Ahead on Biden's Relief Package
With over 95,000 lives lost in 31 days, January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far. However, in more promising news, deaths are now running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly ...
Thousands of Texans are overdue for second vaccine doses, and the problem is expected to worsen
Those overdue are mostly healthcare workers since vaccinations for those 65+ or with health conditions started later.