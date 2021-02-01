World's first Hualong One reactor put into commercial operation (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Unit 5 of China's Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant, the World's first Demonstration project to adopt China's indigenous Generation III nuclear power technology Hualong One, also known as HPR1000, was put into commercial operation, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) announced on Jan. 30th. The success marks a milestone for the development of China's nuclear power, making China the fourth country to master its indigenous Generation III nuclear power technology following the US, France and Russia. Hualong One is CNNC's Generation III nuclear power technology with complete independent intellectual property rights, developed and designed by the corporation on the basis of more than 30 years of nuclear power research, design, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unit 5 of China's Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant, the world's first Demonstration project to adopt China's indi ...
