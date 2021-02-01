Coppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in sconto

Microland appoints industry veteran Vivek Radhakrishnan | as Senior Vice President | North America

BENGALURU, India, ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital ...

Microland, a global digital transformation company today announced the appointment of Vivek Radhakrishnan as Senior Vice President, North America to accelerate the business growth in the region. In his role, Vivek will be responsible for all Microland's business in the USA and will be based out of Iselin, New Jersey. Vivek joins Microland with a 25-year track record of success in driving the digital transformation agenda for clients across verticals that include Banking, Financial SerVices & Insurance, HealthCare & Life Sciences and Energy & Utilities. Vivek has donned ...
