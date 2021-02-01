Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...

Forest rangers free stag of Xmas lights

It was the second time the stag had entangled his antlers in festive lights. This deer must really like ...

Forest rangers free stag of Xmas lights (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) It was the second time the stag had entangled his antlers in festive lights. "This deer must really like Christmas!" tweeted the rangers. The stag was knocked out with a tranquilizer dart before ...
L'AQUILA, FEB 1 - Forest rangers on Monday freed a stag of Christmas lights that had become tangled in his antlers at Villetta Barrea in the Abruzzo national park. The animal had been roaming the streets of the small ...
