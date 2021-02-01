Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) - Cytiva will now provide "idea to injection" solutions to customers and the market - Addition to portfolio supports global trends towards smaller manufacturing and the advent of personalized therapies - First acquisition by company since becoming Cytiva in April 2020 AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cytiva has acquired Vanrx Pharmasystems, a Canadian company that makes robotic aseptic filling machines to fill vials, syringes, and cartridges with reduced risk and increased speed to patients. This is the first acquisition by Cytiva. Emmanuel Ligner, President and CEO, Cytiva, says: "Since becoming a Danaher operating company in April 2020, we have already begun fueling innovation and re-investing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cytiva has acquired Vanrx Pharmasystems, a Canadian company that makes robotic aseptic filling machines to fill vials, syringes, and ...
Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted ...
