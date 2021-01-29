Koura Launches Klea® 473A

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts, has today launched the first of its next generation low GWP refrigerants,, following proposed classification as an A1 refrigerant by the ASHRAE SSPC34 committee.is designed to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chains, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation and other medical uses. Today, manufacturers and users of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are forced to choose between acceptable cooling performance and the environmental impact of these systems. Existing ...