Addio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in scontoSPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATETurtle Beach annuncia la partership con OakleyDRAGON QUEST TACT MOBILE DISPONIBILE ORACyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con Xbox

Koura Launches Klea® 473A

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Koura Launches Klea® 473A (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts, has today launched the first of its next generation low GWP refrigerants, Klea® 473A, following proposed classification as an A1 refrigerant by the ASHRAE SSPC34 committee. Koura Klea® 473A is designed to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chains, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation and other medical uses. Today, manufacturers and users of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are forced to choose between acceptable cooling performance and the environmental impact of these systems.  Existing ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Koura Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Koura Launches Koura Launches Klea® 473A