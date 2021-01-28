Valcare Medical Announces First-in-Human Transseptal Implant of the AMEND™ Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Valve Repair (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) - HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Valcare Medical Ltd. developer of transcatheter Mitral and tricuspid Valve Repair and replacement solutions, Announces that it has successfully completed its First-in-Human Transseptal delivery of the AMEND™ Annuloplasty Ring. The Transseptal AMEND procedure was performed at the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, under the Health Canada Special Access Program. Valcare's AMEND Mitral Valve Repair device is an innovative, clinically proven, D-shaped, semi-rigid closed Ring with unique
