PM Conte unlikely to stay on – who’s next? (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) The Italian government officially collapsed on Tuesday, but resigning Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is still trying to woo centrist MPs to shore up a new parliamentary majority. That strategy, however, seems to have failed. This has been Mr Conte’s line ever since former PM Matteo Renzi opened the government crisis by withdrawing his MPs from the majority. Since he still enjoys the support of the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party (the two major forces in the just-deceased governing majority) he has been calling for “responsible” MPs to join in for nearly three weeks. Still, on Thursday it became clear enough that the group of “responsible” MPs is not stable enough – and even if it were, it would be too small to reach an absolute majority. Therefore, the chances that President Sergio Mattarella will support Mr Conte in his ... Leggi su formiche
ROME, JAN 26 - The cabinet approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and avert sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in one of its last act ...
