OPEC Fund marks 45 years of driving development, as member countries commit to further contribution - VIENNA, Jan. 28, 2021
The OPEC Fund for International development (the OPEC Fund) marks its 45th anniversary today. Since inception, the multilateral development finance institution has approved more than US$25 billion in essential financing for 135 partner countries. Established in 1976 with a distinct mandate to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people, the OPEC Fund's member countries are: Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. While the organization works directly with partner countries, it also collaborates with other
