LIVE VOLLEY Conegliano-Fenerbahce 25-19 22-25 25-21 9-7, Champions League 2020/2021: PUNTEGGIO in DIRETTA (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano e Fenerbahce Opet Istanbul si sfidano nel match valido per la Pool B di Champions League femminile 2020/2021. Le Pantere vogliono vincere anche l’ultima sfida della “bolla” di Nantes per chiudere nel migliore dei modi la fase a gironi. Le turche cercheranno invece di riscattare la netta sconfitta incassata all’andata per sperare ancora nel passaggio del turno. L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021. Sportface.it vi offrirà la DIRETTA testuale con aggiornamenti minuto per minuto per non perdersi davvero nulla. Segui il LIVE su Sportface COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH REGOLAMENTO: CHI PASSA IL TURNO? IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO DELLA POOL B RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE Champions ... Leggi su sportface (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) A. Carraro ImocoOpet Istanbul si sfidano nel match valido per la Pool B difemminile. Le Pantere vogliono vincere anche l’ultima sfida della “bolla” di Nantes per chiudere nel migliore dei modi la fase a gironi. Le turche cercheranno invece di riscattare la netta sconfitta incassata all’andata per sperare ancora nel passaggio del turno. L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di giovedì 28 gennaio. Sportface.it vi offrirà latestuale con aggiornamenti minuto per minuto per non perdersi davvero nulla. Segui ilsu Sportface COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH REGOLAMENTO: CHI PASSA IL TURNO? IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO DELLA POOL B RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE...

