Jared Leto star di Adrift, nuovo film diretto da Darren Aronofsky (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) L'attore Jared Leto sarà il protagonista di Adrift, un thriller che verrà co-scritto e diretto dal regista Darren Aronofsky, tratto da un racconto dell'autore di The Ring. Jared Leto e Darren Aronofsky collaboreranno per realizzare il film Adrift, dopo aver già lavorato insieme in passato in occasione del cult Requiem for a Dream. Il progetto sarà inoltre prodotto da Jason Blum e sembra avere sfumature horror. Adrift, che avrà come star l'attore premio Oscar Jared Leto, si basa su un racconto scritto da Koji Suzuki, che ha già firmato The Ring e Dark Water. Gli eventi sono ambientati in mare aperto, dove un peschereccio ...

