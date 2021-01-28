Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in scontoSPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATETurtle Beach annuncia la partership con OakleyDRAGON QUEST TACT MOBILE DISPONIBILE ORACyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con XboxMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2, DISPONIBILE PER PS5Siti scommesse stranieri in ItaliaNintendo dà voce alle sviluppatrici indipendentiL'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...

Jared Leto star di Adrift | nuovo film diretto da Darren Aronofsky

Jared Leto star di Adrift | nuovo film diretto da Darren Aronofsky
L'attore Jared Leto sarà il protagonista di Adrift, un thriller che verrà co-scritto e diretto dal

Jared Leto star di Adrift, nuovo film diretto da Darren Aronofsky (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) L'attore Jared Leto sarà il protagonista di Adrift, un thriller che verrà co-scritto e diretto dal regista Darren Aronofsky, tratto da un racconto dell'autore di The Ring. Jared Leto e Darren Aronofsky collaboreranno per realizzare il film Adrift, dopo aver già lavorato insieme in passato in occasione del cult Requiem for a Dream. Il progetto sarà inoltre prodotto da Jason Blum e sembra avere sfumature horror. Adrift, che avrà come star l'attore premio Oscar Jared Leto, si basa su un racconto scritto da Koji Suzuki, che ha già firmato The Ring e Dark Water. Gli eventi sono ambientati in mare aperto, dove un peschereccio ...
Adrift è il nuovo horror Blumhouse con protagonista Jared Leto
Darren Aronofsky e Jared Leto tornano a collaborare insieme nell'horror "Adrift" della Blumhouse. "Adrift" segna una nuova collaborazione tra Jared Leto e Darren Aronofosky Dopo il grande e lontano su ...
Jared Leto star di Adrift, nuovo film diretto da Darren Aronofsky
L'attore Jared Leto sarà il protagonista di Adrift, un thriller che verrà co-scritto e diretto dal regista Darren Aronofsky. Jared Leto e Darren Aronofsky collaboreranno per realizzare il film Adrift, ...
