Youth League 2021: Juventus, Lazio, Inter e Atalanta pescano le tedesche (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) Sarà sfida Italia-Germania ai trentaduesimi di finale della Uefa Youth League 2021, in programma il 2 e 3 marzo. Sono stati infatti sorteggiati nella giornata di mercoledì gli accoppiamenti e le squadre italiane hanno pescato quattro squadre tedesche. La Lazio incontrerà il Borussia Mönchengladbach, mentre l’altro Borussia, il Dortmund se la vedrà con la Juventus. L’Inter sfiderà invece il Bayern Monaco e infine l’Atalanta è abbinata al Lipsia. Di seguito le sfide di ogni girone. GRUPPO 1 Olympiacos-Manchester CityInter-Bayern Monaco Siviglia-Psg Shakhtar Donetsk-Porto GRUPPO 2Ajax-Krasnodar Manchester United-Real Madrid Istanbul-Club BruggeAtalanta-Lipsia GRUPPO 3Zenit-RennesJuventus-Borussia ... Leggi su sportface
