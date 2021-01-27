L'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...Jump Force - Yoruichi Release Date TrailerEA PRESENTA IL NUOVO TEAM DI SVILUPPO SUL PROSSIMO SKATECambiare la password di Instagram, metodo semplicePS5: i bagarini le comprano prima che risultino online Nintendo - Monster Hunter Rise - Edizione speciale Switch e Pro ...Samsung annuncia Galaxy A32 5GBUDDYBANK E NIC NAC'S SONO PARTNER DEL PG NATIONALS SPRING SPLIT 2021Call of Duty Mobile | Stagione 1: Nuovo OrdineThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta il capitolo Blackwood e l’avventura ...

Youth League 2021 | Juventus | Lazio | Inter e Atalanta pescano le tedesche

Youth League 2021 | Juventus | Lazio | Inter e Atalanta pescano le tedesche
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©
Sarà sfida Italia-Germania ai trentaduesimi di finale della Uefa Youth League 2021, in programma il 2 e ...

zazoom
Commenta
Youth League 2021: Juventus, Lazio, Inter e Atalanta pescano le tedesche (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) Sarà sfida Italia-Germania ai trentaduesimi di finale della Uefa Youth League 2021, in programma il 2 e 3 marzo. Sono stati infatti sorteggiati nella giornata di mercoledì gli accoppiamenti e le squadre italiane hanno pescato quattro squadre tedesche. La Lazio incontrerà il Borussia Mönchengladbach, mentre l’altro Borussia, il Dortmund se la vedrà con la Juventus. L’Inter sfiderà invece il Bayern Monaco e infine l’Atalanta è abbinata al Lipsia. Di seguito le sfide di ogni girone. GRUPPO 1  Olympiacos-Manchester CityInter-Bayern Monaco Siviglia-Psg Shakhtar Donetsk-Porto GRUPPO 2Ajax-Krasnodar Manchester United-Real Madrid Istanbul-Club BruggeAtalanta-Lipsia GRUPPO 3Zenit-RennesJuventus-Borussia ...
Leggi su sportface

twitterInter : ? | YOUTH LEAGUE @UEFAYouthLeague Round of 64: sarà #InterBayern ?? - sportface2016 : #Calcio #YouthLeague, sorteggiati gli accoppiamenti dei trentaduesimi di finale: #Juventus, #Lazio, #Inter e… - egidio_gialdini : La JUVENTUS Under 19, in UEFA Youth League affronterà il Borussia DORTMUND in casa. Si giocherà fra il 2 e il 3 mar… - FrLaliga : Manchester United sera le rival du Real Madrid Juvenil A en 1/32 de finale de l'UEFA Youth League 2020/21. - danisailor7 : RT @Inter: ? | YOUTH LEAGUE @UEFAYouthLeague Round of 64: sarà #InterBayern ?? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Youth League

  1. Inter-Bayern, Atalanta-Lipsia, Juve-Borussia e Mönchengladbach-Lazio ai trentaduesimi di UEFA Youth League  UEFA.com
  2. PRIMAVERA1 | Inizia il cammino in Youth League: la Lazio pesca il Borussia Mönchengladbach  LazioPress.it
  3. Youth League, il sorteggio dei 32esimi. Sarà Italia-Germania: Inter-Bayern, Juve vs BvB  TUTTO mercato WEB
  4. Youth League, sarà Italia-Germania: Inter col Bayern, Juve col Dortmund, Atalanta-Lipsia e Lazio-Moenchengladbach  alfredopedulla.com
  5. Sorteggio per i 64esimi: sarà Lazio-Borussia Mönchengladbach  gazzettaregionale.it
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson, NFL FLAG, Seattle Seahawks Unveil Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football
Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has teamed up with NFL FLAG and the Seattle Seahawks to bring the newest official NFL FLAG league, Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football, ...
Hell Freeze hockey tournament back in Havre
Hi-Line Hell Freeze Hockey Tournament is set to heat up the ice at Havre Ice Dome Thursday through Sunday. Fourteen teams, including eight from Havre, in this year’s hockey tournament will compete in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Youth League
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Youth League Youth League 2021 Juventus Lazio