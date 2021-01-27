Everton – Leicester City in campo il 27 gennaio 2021 alle 20:15 (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) Il Leicester sta andando bene e va bene anche senza l’infortunato Jamie Vardy in testa. Ma non sono sicuro che riusciranno a far fronte alla fisicità di Everton. Questo potrebbe fare la differenza stasera, 27 gennaio 2021, per Everton – Leicester City. Everton – Leicester City: come si prensentano le due squadre? La coppia dell’Everton Lucas Digne e Alex Iwobi è pronta a tornare, dopo aver perso la vittoria della FA Cup contro lo Sheffield mercoledì. Abdoulaye Doucoure sconta un divieto per aver accumulato cinque ammonizioni, mentre Allan, Fabian Delph, Niels Nkounkou e Jean-Philippe Gbamin sono ancora fuori. Leicester è senza l’attaccante Jamie Vardy, che si sta riprendendo dopo ... Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Ancelotti Confirms Iwobi Fit For Leicester City Clash
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi is fit for their Premier League game against Leicester City, today.
