Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bennett Jones has been Appointed to the UK Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment follows an open and competitive international procurement process. The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK Government in international Trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's Trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union, the UK was represented in such matters by the EU. "Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement as well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel Pearson, head of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bennett Jones has been Appointed to the UK Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment follows an open and competitive international procurement process. The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK Government in international Trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's Trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union, the UK was represented in such matters by the EU. "Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement as well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel Pearson, head of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bennett JonesIMSA | 24 Ore Daytona: una sfida senza tempo LiveGP.it New Zealand Cycle Classic, l’ultima a Stewart. Nella generale successo di Strong
La prima corsa della stagione 2021 è giunta al termine stamani: la New Zealand Cycle Classic si è conclusa dopo cinque giornate con una breve frazione di 45 km tra le strade della capitale Wellington.
Bennett JonesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bennett Jones