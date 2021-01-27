Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Humanigen Expand Manufacturing Agreement to Support Fill Finish for Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic | Lenzilumab | Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) SAN DIEGO and BURLINGAME, California, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/Bio-("Aji Bio-"), a leading provider of bioceutical contract development and, and, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) (""), a clinical-stage bioceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called cytokine storm with its lead drug candidate™, today announced the companies will being theirfor thesupply of, which is one of the few3 treatment ...