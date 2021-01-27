Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Humanigen Expand Manufacturing Agreement to Support Fill Finish for Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic, Lenzilumab, Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) SAN DIEGO and BURLINGAME, California, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of bioPharmaceutical contract development and Manufacturing Services, and Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage bioPharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called cytokine storm with its lead drug candidate Lenzilumab™, today announced the companies will be Expanding their Manufacturing Agreement for the Fill Finish supply of Lenzilumab, which is one of the few Phase 3 treatment ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
