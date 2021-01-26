West Bromwich-Manchester City (martedì, ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) Con due punti in meno rispetto al Man United, ma una gara da recuperare, i Citizens sono la potenziale capolista. Questo però non è un recupero, per cui non vedremo la classifica della stagione 2020-21 ben allineata ancora per un po’. La squadra di Guardiola ha vinto le ultime dieci partite, comprese le quattro giocate InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) Con due punti in meno rispetto al Man United, ma una gara da recuperare, i Citizens sono la potenziale capolista. Questo però non è un recupero, per cui non vedremo la classifica della stagione 2020-21 ben allineata ancora per un po’. La squadra di Guardiola ha vinto le ultime dieci partite, comprese le quattro giocate InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

infobetting : West Bromwich-Manchester City (martedì, ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, - InfobettingOdds : RT @infobetting: West Bromwich-Manchester City (martedì, ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, - by_the_pool : RT @infobetting: West Bromwich-Manchester City (martedì, ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, - infobetting : West Bromwich-Manchester City (martedì, ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, - Fprime86 : RT @sportnotizie24: #WestBromwich-#ManchesterCity, le probabili formazioni: Citiziens in lotta per il primato -