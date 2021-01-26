Mazzù Luiss | “University goes ahead with diasporas and global vision”

Leggi su dire

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) ROMA – The university has become a place for multicultural exchange and diasporas have taken the lead in promoting expertise and awareness, which will characterize the training and specialization offered to students from Africa and the world with the aim of promoting inclusiveness and sustainability. This is the concept that Marco Francesco Mazzù, recruiting leader and Professor of marketing and Digital at Luiss Guido Carli, shared with Dire Press Agency.Goals and commitments lie at the heart of the university’s strategic plan of its vision for the period 2021-2024 which was approved last December. Mazzù prefaced this by saying: ”The key point is that the future will be characterized by changes brought about by the crossroads in knowledge, culture, awareness, responsibilities and passions”. The professor added: “If we look at the big picture we will see that university is a place where change and discontinuity can be experimented in order to build up a sustainable future. Moreover, its core philosophy are values of responsibility, inclusiveness, sustainability, sharing and a strong sense of community”.Data from Luiss show that applications by international students in 2020 tripled compared with those of two years ago. “We want a university where normality is the coexistence of a wide spectrum of cultures, young people and nationalities”, Mazzù pointed out. “We are on the right path and we feel that collaboration with diasporas through meetings and exchanges are fundamental to in order to achieve that”.Their aim is to promote communities of foreign origin by contributing to their exposure through a series of webinar meetings. At the same time, promotion and knowledge offered by Luiss would be spread by means of associations, networks and representatives of the diasporas.According to professor Mazzù, the project goes way beyond the goals of traditional “recruiting” and embraces the horizon of circular migration of students. Bearing this in mind, he said: “We should do our upmost to turn our students into global actors so that they are able to apply their knowledge in a wide spectrum of situations in their respective countries of origin thus becoming ‘decision and policy makers’ and promoters of development”. Lastly, there will be a format B2B that will be part of the webinar. “We want companies to meet students as“ prospective staff”, explained the professor. “Our commitment is put young people, who study here at the Luiss, in touch with the real world of work. Our Webinar and laboratories will deal with topics connected to climate change, mobility, the green revolution, the transformation of production models, ecological transformation and the development of new technologies, the longevity economy and global health”.